This Is How Diane Kruger and Greta Gerwig Celebrate the Power of Women in Hollywood 

Sporting a Band of Outsiders dress with a Givenchy bag and Jennifer Meyer bracelet, Greta Gerwig stepped into Barneys New York in Beverly Hills last night to mingle with a VIP guests shopping for charity. She swiftly greeted her fellow co-hosts for the evening, starlet Diane Kruger (in Giambattista Valli), director Jill Soloway, and UTA agent Rena Ronson (with Soloway, below), all of whom worked the crowd in order to raise money for Women in Film, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women in media. “Cinema is my love, so it combines my two interests: movies and ladies,” Gerwig told InStyle. As to why she supports the organization: “They do really amazing things to support female voices in the film industry, which is oddly dominated by men, which always seems so weird for me."

Rena Ronson and Jill Soloway attend an intimate cocktail benefitting Women In Film hosted by Barneys New York and United Talent Agency at Fred's at Barneys on July 20, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Barneys

Between nibbling on caviar with blinis, tuna tartar, and chocolate orange truffles, the ladies in the room took the time to discuss what they each find inspiring. “I feel like there’s a real sea change right now,” Soloway said. “I think about the female Ghostbusters…I think about Trainwreck. I think about Lena Dunham and Broad City…Jenji Kohan…There are just so many women who are telling stories about women and there are audiences for it.” Kruger also cited Dunham as a favorite, while Gerwig warmly praised Soloway’s work in Transparent and Afternoon Delight.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

While shopping (proceeds of which went toward Women in Film), all of the guests participated in a raffle in which little keys would open a glass case of designer handbag favorites. And though it was tough not to be distracted by the clothing and accessories surrounding the party, no one forgot the evening’s main topic. “We don’t get equal pay and we don’t have the same opportunities as men. And we are not treated equally in this industry and it’s really frustrating,” Kruger quipped. “[This charity] is important because we still need it.” Thankfully, the shopping fête was a well-heeled step in the right direction.

