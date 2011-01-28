Diane Kruger First to Wear Chanel’s Latest Couture Collection

Chanel's latest couture collection just debuted on the runway two days ago, and already Diane Kruger snapped up one of the looks. Last night, the actress wore a pink tiered dress with a black bow to a gala in Paris, a dress that had just sashayed down the runway on the back of model Snejana Onopka less than 48 hours prior. How did Kruger get dibs? We think being the longtime muse of Karl Lagerfeld and sitting front row at the couture fashion show had something to do with it! Now, we wonder... what look will she pick next?

