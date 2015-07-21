Diane Kruger Explains What Makes Lena Dunham "Really Inspiring"

While Diane Kruger’s black, multi-print Giambattista Valli outfit may have turned a considerable number of heads last night inside Barneys New York’s Beverly Hills outpost, it wasn’t solely fashion that some of Hollywood’s most successful professionals walked into the store for last night.

Guests arrived to celebrate an evening in honor of Women in Film, a nonprofit organization that supports those in media, and to discuss which talents are taking Tinseltown by storm. And Kruger has her eye on a special someone. “I mean, there are a lot of women that I’ve come across that I think are strong women, but I think one of the leading lights right now in this industry is Lena Dunham,” Kruger told InStyle at the event. “And I just made a movie with her. I produced a film.”

PHOTOS: Diane Kruger's Changing Looks

The film, Sky, revolves around Romy (played by Kruger), a French woman who accidentally kills her husband and flees to California and Nevada on a life-altering journey, Variety reports. “I [had] only met her once at a party and she was so kind. We had such a great conversation … I called her up and said, ‘Do you want to be part of it?’ And she's like, ‘Yeah, sure, totally,” Krueger said.

The actresses shot part of the movie in Barstow, Calif., for two days that ultimately helped bring them closer together. “I really appreciate what she’s done. The way she highlights women. She’s like 29 years old and has created truly an industry of herself,” the starlet added. “She’s so supportive of other females, which is also not always the case. I just find her really inspiring.” Well done, Lena.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Jennifer Hudson's Pixie Cut