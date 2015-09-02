Diane Kruger and Elizabeth Banks Kick Off the 2015 Venice Film Festival in Florals

The weather in one of Italy’s most picturesque towns called for a mostly-clear, 80-degree sunny sky Wednesday morning, but the forecast for the 72nd Venice International Film Festival isn’t found in the clouds. To kick off the annual glam celebration of cinema, which runs through Sept. 12, Diane Kruger and Elizabeth Banks both arrived in elegant floral designs that officially set a garden-inspired tone for stars to come.

Banks (above, right) opted for a black, above-the-knee Dolce & Gabbana dress with oversize white rose petals and red and gold detailing, strappy stilettos that featured white flowers at the heel, and side-swept hair that was reflective of Old Hollywood. Kruger's interpretation of all things budding was also dark, but slightly sportier (above, left). She arrived in a sleeveless Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress with horizontal paneling and matching, downtown-cool patent leather booties. The two leading ladies are each members of the jury that will choose which talents receive coveted awards this year. We can’t wait to see who else dresses to impress.

