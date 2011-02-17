Diane Kruger Doesn't Use a Stylist, Real Housewife to Design Shoes and More!

1. Unlike most Hollywood celebrities, Diane Kruger said she no longer uses a stylist. [Grazia]

2. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof will launch a shoe design business. [People]

3. Kate Middleton picked her sister to be her maid of honor at her wedding. We're still waiting for our invite. [ET]

4. In love with the Louis Vuitton print? Try a LV couch! [Curbed]

5. Colin Firth's wife Livia pledged only wear eco-friendly labels on the red carpet. [Guardian]

6. Emma Watson said she needs to grow her hair out so she's more versatile for acting gigs. [Elle UK]