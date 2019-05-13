Diane Kruger Shared the First-Ever Photo of Her Daughter on Mother's Day

Ever since the birth of her daughter six months ago, Diane Kruger has been notoriously private about her child's identity. A half a year later, and we still don't have many details, including her baby girl's name. But that all changed on Sunday evening when Kruger shared a heartwarming photo of mom and daughter on Instagram, gifting fans a first glimpse of her little one in honor of Mother's Day.

“I love you forever, I’ll like you for always, As long as I’m living, My baby you will be,” the actress captioned a snapshot of herself holding her daughter at the beach watching the sunset. Though, the baby is entirely in the frame, her face is looking away from the camera.

It was confirmed that Kruger and actor Norman Reedus welcomed their baby girl, their first child together, back in November. However, the couple still have not disclosed their daughter's name, birth date, or snapshots of her face for privacy reasons. “Well first and above all, it’s safety. We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it," explained Kruger.

“And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children,” she said.

In January, unauthorized photos of her baby were released by paparazzi and Diane posted the picture on social media with her child's face blurred out, begging fans for her privacy. “Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” she wrote alongside the snap.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety," Kruger continued. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal."

She concluded: “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

While we may have to wait several years to discover more about Kruger's mini-me, the mom of one is willing to shed some light on her daughter's personality. At the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month, the 42-year-old revealed that she has developed very definitive traits at such an early age.

“She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude,” she told People. “It’s fun to have a girl, I will say."