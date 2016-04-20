Diane Kruger Wears a Crop Top, Proves She's Hotter at 39 Than Ever

Photographer Group / Splash News
Rita Kokshanian
Apr 20, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

If there's one thing we know about Diane Kruger, it's that she doesn't play by the rules when it comes to fashion. The actress's risk-taking red carpet style always manages to catch our attention, and we love her for it. On Tuesday, Kruger was at it again, this time on the streets. 

The 39-year-old German was spotted out and about in New York City, and she looked good. Kruger paired an A-line button-front miniskirt with boots, a black purse, and a striped Amour Vert crop top. The shirt showed off her age-defying abs, and proves that you don't have to be as young as Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner to rock this trend. 

PHOTOS: Diane Kruger's Best Street Style Looks

Kruger's sunny disposition is no surprise—she was recently in Tulum, Mexico, where she celebrated BFF Jason Wu's wedding to longtime partner Gustavo Rangel.

