Diane Kruger Wears a Crop Top, Proves She's Hotter at 39 Than Ever

If there's one thing we know about Diane Kruger, it's that she doesn't play by the rules when it comes to fashion. The actress's risk-taking red carpet style always manages to catch our attention, and we love her for it. On Tuesday, Kruger was at it again, this time on the streets.

The 39-year-old German was spotted out and about in New York City, and she looked good. Kruger paired an A-line button-front miniskirt with boots, a black purse, and a striped Amour Vert crop top. The shirt showed off her age-defying abs, and proves that you don't have to be as young as Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner to rock this trend.

Kruger's sunny disposition is no surprise—she was recently in Tulum, Mexico, where she celebrated BFF Jason Wu's wedding to longtime partner Gustavo Rangel.