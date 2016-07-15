25 Times Birthday Girl Diane Kruger Wowed Us with Her Fresh-Faced Beauty

dianekruger/Instagram
See Her Transformation
Hana Asbrink
Jul 15, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday, Diane Kruger! The stunning German actress turns 40 today and if we didn't know any better, we'd swear she and longtime beau, Joshua Jackson, are drinking from the fountain of youth.

The former model, who counts Karl Lagerfeld and Jason Wu among her friends, is well known for her roles in Inglourious Basterds and FX's The Bridge. She's currently working on the French film Tout Nous Sépare, and has posted her fair share of behind-the-scenes snaps from the stunning set.

Fans keep up with Kruger's frequent travels on her Instagram feed, but lest you think the blonde beauty ever looks anything but bright-eyed after spending hours on the plane, think again: Even a jet-lagged Kruger without a scrap of makeup leaves us in awe. In honor of the big 4-0, take a look at her best fresh-faced snaps on Instagram (they'll inspire you to do a #NoMakeup day of your own).

Happy birthday, Diane!

It's not a horror movie I promise #ToutNousSepare

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Night shoots.....👻💩😵

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

I mentioned that shooting a movie in the south doesn't suck one tiny bit, right...?

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Mornin'

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Bare

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Frizzy hair don't care

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

😎

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

I see you

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

😇

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

I'm alive again...phew #startingtheyearwithanhonestnomakeupselfieha

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

@micahmarcus

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Got off my lazy ass #motivation #stillwaitingonBeyoncesbehindtohappen #whitegirlproblems

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Paris and wine isn't that fine 🍷❤️ #cheesycaptionwhatevs #europe #stopdeux

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

A shameless selfie from the most perfect day ❤️

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Last one...!

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

My love

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Only the hotels are changing...@perrinerougemonthair #cannes

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Little me..18 to be exact..Georgio Armani, Aqua Di Gio..

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Sunday Fun Day ! A much needed Spa day and massage....

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Old friends...what's better than to know that no matter what, they will be there for you...

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

I don't know why I still look like a teenager sometimes..#Sky#nomakeup#thegoodolddays#

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Nature girl ! #nomakeupkindofmovie#Sky#

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

