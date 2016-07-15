25 Times Birthday Girl Diane Kruger Wowed Us with Her Fresh-Faced Beauty

Happy birthday, Diane Kruger! The stunning German actress turns 40 today and if we didn't know any better, we'd swear she and longtime beau, Joshua Jackson, are drinking from the fountain of youth.

The former model, who counts Karl Lagerfeld and Jason Wu among her friends, is well known for her roles in Inglourious Basterds and FX's The Bridge. She's currently working on the French film Tout Nous Sépare, and has posted her fair share of behind-the-scenes snaps from the stunning set.

Fans keep up with Kruger's frequent travels on her Instagram feed, but lest you think the blonde beauty ever looks anything but bright-eyed after spending hours on the plane, think again: Even a jet-lagged Kruger without a scrap of makeup leaves us in awe. In honor of the big 4-0, take a look at her best fresh-faced snaps on Instagram (they'll inspire you to do a #NoMakeup day of your own).

RELATED: Diane Kruger Stuns in Bikini Shot Ahead of Her 40th Birthday

Happy birthday, Diane!

The bags under my eyes are unfortunately not Chanel but a gift of six day week work schedules ❤️ #lovemyjob #ToutNousSepare #ThierryKlifa A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jul 8, 2016 at 4:27am PDT

It's not a horror movie I promise #ToutNousSepare A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jul 1, 2016 at 6:17am PDT

Night shoots.....👻💩😵 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jun 21, 2016 at 4:04am PDT

I mentioned that shooting a movie in the south doesn't suck one tiny bit, right...? A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jun 9, 2016 at 4:46am PDT

Mornin' A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jun 7, 2016 at 11:17pm PDT

Bare A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 9, 2016 at 9:29pm PDT

Frizzy hair don't care A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:26pm PDT

😎 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Apr 9, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

I see you A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Mar 13, 2016 at 5:09pm PDT

😇 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:29am PST

I'm alive again...phew #startingtheyearwithanhonestnomakeupselfieha A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jan 2, 2016 at 1:07pm PST

@micahmarcus A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Nov 7, 2015 at 3:03pm PST

Got off my lazy ass #motivation #stillwaitingonBeyoncesbehindtohappen #whitegirlproblems A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Oct 18, 2015 at 12:30pm PDT

Paris and wine isn't that fine 🍷❤️ #cheesycaptionwhatevs #europe #stopdeux A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Aug 29, 2015 at 11:04am PDT

A shameless selfie from the most perfect day ❤️ A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Aug 22, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

Last one...! A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:19am PDT

My love A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on May 31, 2015 at 1:46pm PDT

Only the hotels are changing...@perrinerougemonthair #cannes A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on May 16, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

I'm finally here ! SOOO jet lagged and feeling under the weather...BUT SO EXCITED ! And it's beautiful weather:) #cannes#alicewinocour#matthiasschoenaerts# @micahmarcus A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on May 15, 2015 at 7:46am PDT

Little me..18 to be exact..Georgio Armani, Aqua Di Gio.. A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on May 12, 2015 at 12:37pm PDT

Sunday Fun Day ! A much needed Spa day and massage.... A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Mar 29, 2015 at 10:05am PDT

Old friends...what's better than to know that no matter what, they will be there for you... A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:08am PDT

Finally a day off ! Slept in my own bed, took a nap, going shopping in the city that I love...ah..the luxury..AND its a beautiful day ! A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Feb 27, 2015 at 7:22am PST

I don't know why I still look like a teenager sometimes..#Sky#nomakeup#thegoodolddays# A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Feb 17, 2015 at 12:56pm PST