25 Times Birthday Girl Diane Kruger Wowed Us with Her Fresh-Faced Beauty

Happy birthday, Diane Kruger! The stunning German actress turns 40 today and if we didn't know any better, we'd swear she and longtime beau, Joshua Jackson, are drinking from the fountain of youth.
The former model, who counts Karl Lagerfeld and Jason Wu among her friends, is well known for her roles in Inglourious Basterds and FX's The Bridge. She's currently working on the French film Tout Nous Sépare, and has posted her fair share of behind-the-scenes snaps from the stunning set.
Fans keep up with Kruger's frequent travels on her Instagram feed, but lest you think the blonde beauty ever looks anything but bright-eyed after spending hours on the plane, think again: Even a jet-lagged Kruger without a scrap of makeup leaves us in awe. In honor of the big 4-0, take a look at her best fresh-faced snaps on Instagram (they'll inspire you to do a #NoMakeup day of your own).
Happy birthday, Diane!