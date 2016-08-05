There's no doubt about it: Diane Kruger is a certified fashion girl. (And with BFFs like designer Jason Wu, how could she be anything else?) The actress put forth her inimitable sense of style in New York on Thursday as she prepared for an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new flick, Disorder. For her appearance, Kruger slipped into a magnificent black and white sleeveless Mugler dress with a '90s sensibility and an asymmetrical cutout design that revealed a glimpse of her midriff. The star flaunted her toned abs, arms, and legs all at the same time and also managed to select a feminine pair of bow-adorned ankle-strap sandals that complemented the getup.