Post-traumatic stress may be the focus of Diane Kruger 's latest flick, Disorder, but IRL, there's nothing to worry about when it comes to the star's red carpet style.

On Tuesday in Manhattan, the 40-year-old actress proudly entered the city's Landmark Sunshine Cinema for a Cinema Society- and Chopard-hosted screening of the flick that brought out the best in Kruger's fashion. She turned to Alexander McQueen for a poppy print dress with a black leather studded belt that cinched in her waist and contrasted the frock's oversize proportions. And though the dress surely is a memorable one, Kruger turned to (who else?) Chopard for a set of dazzling earrings that shone just as bright as her confidence.