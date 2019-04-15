Diane Keaton Has Ignited an Instagram Frenzy with Her Denim Gauchos

There are really just three things everyone can agree on: the sky is blue, grass is green, and Diane Keaton’s jeans are incredible.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The legendary actress and exquisite Instagrammer (she writes every caption in caps lock, so you know you’re in for a treat) shared her love for her denim gauchos on Sunday, posting a two-slide photo gallery of herself wearing a pair of extremely wide leg jeans, a black turtleneck, shades, and a top hat, posing next to a portrait in what is presumably the Delaware Art Museum.

“REGARDING THESE PANTS: THIS IS SERIOUSLY TRUE,” Keaton began her sartorial poem. “I WORE THEM ON THE PLANE. I WORE THEM IN THE HOTEL DUPONT. I WORE THEM IN THE DELAWARE ART MUSEUM. I WORE THEM ON A LONG WALK THROUGH THE WILMINGTON STREETS. I’M WEARING THEM ON THE TRAIN TO NYC. I’VE NEVER RECEIVED MORE COMPLIMENTS ON ANYTHING I’VE EVER WORN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE.”

Immediately, Celebrity Instagram erupted in praise for Diane and her pants, but a singular question permeated the comments section: “who makes them???”

Debra Messing, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Garner all called on Diane for an answer, but she remained silent.

If you were among the fans wondering where you can purchase your very own pair of Diane Keaton jeans, know that Urban Outfitters sells a similar style.

Considering this is the woman who inspired an entire generation to adopt the menswear trend, it’s safe to assume that the wide-leg JNCO-esque jean is making a comeback.