Diane Keaton Is Our New Pinterest Hair Muse

Whenever we're looking to update our current 'do, we usually browse the latest celebrity-inspired hair trends before heading over to Pinterest to get further inspiration. It's no secret that Diane Keaton is a woman of many talents, but little did we know that she also moonlights as a hair pro on the social platform! We've recently started following Keaton's Hair Daze board, and the inspirational images she pins and re-pins are as varied as her own covetable style choices. While the actress has pulled many great runway and editorial photos for her board, the options don't end there—sky-high '60s coiffs, retro '80s looks, leopard-print pixies, and even a vintage photo of Snoop Dogg appear among her mix of images. And if you have a fun hairstyle you want to run by the star, you're in luck: She's taking submissions! "Do you have pictures of any good/bad/wacky/wonderful hair days you'd like to share with me?" Keaton called out on Twitter. "Please do!"

We're not quite brave enough to pull off some of the styles featured on her board, but we're definitely eager to see if the star will be making an inspired change of her own! Head to Keaton's Hair Daze board on Pinterest to check out all the looks she's currently loving.

