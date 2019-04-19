Diane Keaton Finally ID'd Her Instagram Famous Jeans

Days ago, Diane Keaton revealed that she’d found a magical pair of wide-leg jeans that yielded her more compliments than “ANYTHING I’VE EVER WORN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE” (her captions are always all caps, by the way).

Celebrity Instagram erupted with follow-up questions, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Debra Messing, and Michelle Pfeiffer all desperate to know the designer of such a revolutionary pair of pants.

We thought about Diane’s pants all week, all but giving up on the prospect of ever finding out who made them. But then, on Thursday, the actress gave us exactly what we’d been asking for.

“THESE PANTS ARE GENIUS! THEY COULDN'T BE BETTER! THEY'RE THE BOMB! SO GLAD YOU LIKE THEM! THEY'RE @maisonmargiela #notanad,” she captioned a slideshow showcasing the glory that is her JNCO-esque jeans.

We were hoping Diane’s jeans would be more “mall brand” than “luxury fashion house,” but alas … While the exact style of Keaton’s Maison Margiela jeans doesn’t appear to be on the market currently, we found a few similar designs from the label: a dark-wash crop ($485; net-a-porter.com), light-wash with cutout details ($615; barneys.com), and a faded light-wash ($475; net-a-porter.com).

Pfeiffer had the right idea and straight-up asked her actress pal for a pair: “OMG! How many pair do you have?! Give me one!” Can I have one, too, Diane?