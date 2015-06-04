Diana Ross Officially Joins Twitter—See Her First Tweet

It's official: the Queen of Motown has joined Twitter. Legendary Supremes singer Diana Ross sent out her first tweet announcing that she had created an account on the social media platform with the handle @DianaRoss yesterday, which read: "I am on Twitter now and loving it."

I am on Twitter now and loving it — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 3, 2015

The star already amassed over 15,000 followers overnight, and the number is quickly growing. Ross is only following five people on Twitter, including her children Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. She followed up her initial tweet with several more, including a shout out to her son, an idea for a new song, and goodnight wishes. Check them out below.

Check out @realevanross new single "How to live alone" on iTunes http://t.co/1DOaBmJf9a — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 3, 2015

I'm not a writer but here's a song idea Song idea"It all get better" — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 4, 2015

As I go to sleep tonight I set my intention to have a good night sleep, & and be truly thankful for this day. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 4, 2015

Good Morning Twitter :) — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 4, 2015

