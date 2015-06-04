Diana Ross Officially Joins Twitter—See Her First Tweet

Getty Images
Kelsey Glein
Jun 04, 2015 @ 10:15 am

It's official: the Queen of Motown has joined Twitter. Legendary Supremes singer Diana Ross sent out her first tweet announcing that she had created an account on the social media platform with the handle @DianaRoss yesterday, which read: "I am on Twitter now and loving it."

The star already amassed over 15,000 followers overnight, and the number is quickly growing. Ross is only following five people on Twitter, including her children Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. She followed up her initial tweet with several more, including a shout out to her son, an idea for a new song, and goodnight wishes. Check them out below.

