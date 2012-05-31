The Diamond Jubilee: Fashions and Treats Fit for a Queen!
Queen Elizabeth is set to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee this weekend in honor of her 60 years on the throne—a milestone that hasn't been reached by a British monarch since Queen Victoria in 1897! To mark the occasion, retailers are rolling out limited edition products emblazoned with Union Jacks and dripping in enough rhinestones to rival the crown jewels. Click through the gallery to see our favorite Jubilee fashions and treats, including picks from Mulberry, Nicholas Kirkwood, Laduree, and more!