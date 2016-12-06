This Victoria's Secret Model's Fully-Stocked Snack Drawers (Cheese Puffs!) Are Serious #Goals

If you tuned into Monday night's broadcast of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, you saw all of the models' incredibly toned, incredibly fit bodies strutting down the runway in gorgeous lingerie ensembles, and those classic VS Angel wings. While many models keep to a strict diet and exercise regimen, there are plenty more who are genetically blessed with naturally thin frames, mile-long legs, and chiseled cheek bones, and we have the proof.

Food & Wine caught up with VS model Devon Windsor to check out her kitchen, giving us a full tour of her fully-stocked fridge (cookie dough and pickles!), two delicious looking snack drawers filled with cheese puffs and pretzels, and a counter stocked with plenty of wine and Champagne. We could seriously be best friends with this girl.

"I've always been like, a foodie growing up, I ate a lot, but I don't think I ever really noticed it," Windsor shared. "I guess it just took being around a bunch of people that necessarily weren't like me to really realize that I was slightly different in that way that I just love food."

Windsor shows us around her kitchen, including her trusty cookbooks: "Gwyneth Paltrow's [cookbook] I bought when I was trying to be healthy, but I have yet to actually make anything in the book," she said. "But the Eataly cookbook's great because it gives you a lot of background on how to make pasta or how to make pizza." Girl, we totally feel you.

For more too-real moments from the model ("these honey mustard and onion [pretzels] are like crack"), watch the video above, and start stocking your kitchen à la Devon Windsor—because if a Victoria's Secret model keeps two drawers full of snacks, you totally can, too.