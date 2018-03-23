There Was a Devil Wears Prada Reunion Last Night, and Yes, It Was Groundbreaking

We have breaking news to share in the world of early aughts movie reunions.

Both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt showed up for former Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci on Thursday evening for an N.Y.C. screening of his directorial coup, Final Portrait. We know what you’re thinking: groundbreaking.

Not only are Blunt and Tucci former colleagues though, they’re actually family. Stanley wed Emily’s older sister, Felicity, in 2012 and they’re currently expecting their second child together!

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Streep and Tucci have a storied history together as well. In addition to their collaboration on DWP, they both starred in Nora Ephron's Julia Child biopic Julia & Julia.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

While Meryl and Emily clowned around at the event, they were hardly the only A-listers on the scene. The Girl on the Train star’s actor husband John Krasinski was at her side throughout the evening. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also shared a date night at the screening—the former clad in an asymmetrical checkered gown and strappy black sandals.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Final Portrait, set in 1964, shares the story of painter Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) as he belabors over a portrait of writer James Lord (Armie Hammer). The film opens nationwide on Friday, March 23.