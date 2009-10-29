Devi Kroell Opens N.Y.C. Flagship Store

Devi Kroell, a favorite of stylish stars like Rihanna, Sienna Miller and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, opened a flagship store on Madison Avenue. The N.Y.C. boutique stocks accessories like her must-have hobo, plus shoes and ready-to-wear. The store's contemporary design creates "an airy, secluded space—after all time and space are still among the most precious luxuries in New York, " Kroell said. We couldn't agree more! Devi Kroell 717 Madison Avenue; 212-644-4499.

