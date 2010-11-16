Details on Jessica Simpson's Ring, Rihanna's Hair Reaches New Lengths, and More!

1. Neil Lane, designer of Jessica Simpson's new engagement ring, dishes on her gigantic ruby stone. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

2. Rihanna's vibrant red hair is now a whole lot longer and straighter. [Stylelist.com]

3. Watch True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten and other stars in Gap's new holiday campaign. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

4. Katy Perry can be seen all around Manhattan today in an ice-cream truck promoting her perfume. Sweet! [WWD.com]

5. Menswear master Billy Reid won last night's CFDA's Fashion Fund prize which includes $300,000. Congrats! [NYMag.com]

6. Hitting the trails just got a lot more stylish: Nicholas Kirkwood and Erdem have made an ultra-chic hiking boot. [Blackbook.com]