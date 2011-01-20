Details on Jennifer Lopez's American Idol Clothes

Jennifer Lopez made her debut on American Idol's tenth season premiere last night, kicking off her stint as an official judge. And while it's still a wild free-for-all for contestants, one thing is for sure—Lopez's wardrobe is bound to be fun to watch. "You're going to see everything," Lopez said of her AI look at the TCA Press tour last week. "I can only be myself on the show. I'm not going to try and play it down or play it up or do anything. I'm just going to be me, that's always worked for me with the public. They see me, they know that I'm real." What does that mean? Well, a healthy mix of high and low. "I don't want to overthink it too much," she continued. "I'm a girl who likes to get dressed up, put on her jewelry or her lipstick and go. So that's what you'll get." Tell us: Are you excited to watch Jennifer Lopez on American Idol?

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Scott Huver