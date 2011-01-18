Details on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Return to Glee

Glee’s favorite substitute teacher, Holly Holliday as played by Gwyneth Paltrow, will return to Glee for two episodes this spring, and her role promises to be hot! "There's going to be lots of sex, singing and dancing," Glee creator Ryan Murphy told us at the Fox Searchlight Golden Globes after-party. Paltrow's character will play a sex education teacher who dates Mr. Schuester, played by Matthew Morrison. And there's more: Anne Hathaway will play Kurt Hummel’s lesbian aunt, Kristin Chenoweth will be back as April Rhodes and the Glee kids will be covering tunes by Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga. The Golden Globe-winning show returns with new episodes February 6 on Fox.

— Anne L. Fritz, with reporting by Nakisha Williams