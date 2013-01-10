Destiny's Child to Release First Album in Eight Years

It’s a big day for music! First, Justin Timberlake announced that he’ll be releasing new tunes in three days, and now Beyoncé has revealed that Destiny's Child is also set to debut a new album. “I am so proud to announce the first original Destiny’s Child music in eight years!” Bey wrote on her website. And fans of the girl group won’t have to wait long to purchase a copy—the album, featuring a brand new song produced by Pharrell, comes out January 29th! Pre-order the album, called Love Songs, on amazon.com now!

Plus, get ready for the release by clicking through old school Destiny's Child photos!

