6 Reasons Why We Hope the Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors Are True

We’re officially ready for this jelly. Destiny’s Child just fueled our hopes and dreams by creating a new, verified Instagram account run by Sony’s Legacy Records, making fans everywhere speculate that a Destiny’s Child reunion could be in store.

The new account has thus far posted four throwback photos of the iconic trio, commemorating important days like Oct. 21, 2005, when “Girl” became the fifth Destiny’s Child single to earn a gold record, and Oct. 30, 2004, when “Lose My Breath” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Girl” became the fifth Destiny’s Child single to earn a gold record from the RIAA on this day in 2005. #destinyschild #dc #girlgroup #girl #rnb #destinyfulfilled A photo posted by Destiny's Child (@destinyschild) on Oct 21, 2016 at 6:34am PDT

It is, after all, the group’s 20th anniversary next year, further propelling rumors that a reunion tour, new music, or—dare we say—both, could be on the way. Here are six reasons why we’re praying that the reunion rumors are true, because I, for one, totally think we can handle this.

1. They’ve definitely still got it.

The world collectively lost it when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé on stage during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show to perform “Independent Women,” proving that all these years later, this group still has it. Rowland and Williams even joined Bey on “Single Ladies,” and they’ve already got the dance down.

2. We’re ready for the other Michelle Williams make a comeback.

In the years since Destiny’s Child’s heyday, a different Michelle Williams made her name as an actress while Bey’s right-hand woman stepped out of the spotlight. We’re in love with the Oscar nominee and her girly style, but we’re also ready for the other star with her same moniker to make her way back to music.

3. Bey knows the importance of girl power.

If we learned anything from Beyoncé’s visual album, Lemonade, this year, it’s that Queen Bey is straight fire with a gang of powerful girls behind her. Hm, we can think of two singers who’d be up for the job.

4. They’re all still friends.

The trio reunited for Kelly Rowland’s 35th birthday this year, looking totally fly in a gorgeous black-and-white snap from the bash.

🍾🎈❤️ A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Feb 21, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

Rowland and Williams also made a red carpet appearance together this month. While Bey wasn’t in attendance, Rowland revealed that they had all had dinner together just the night before, telling E!, “We’ve just been enjoying each other’s company and love and enjoying being woman.” If that doesn’t sound like someone who’s covering up a new album, we don’t know what does.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 24, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

5. Tina Knowles’s red carpet creations were incredible.

Queen Bey’s style is, no doubt, flawless, but sometimes we find ourselves yearning for the days of hand-sewn costumes and matching red carpet looks created by none other than Ms. Tina Knowles. Matching red carpet looks are truly a lost art in 2016.

Where they at, where they at? “Soldier,” featuring raps from T.I. and Lil Wayne, was released as a single on this day in 2004! A photo posted by Destiny's Child (@destinyschild) on Oct 25, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

6. The world could use a new “Independent Women” anthem.

After the politics of 2016, we could all use a little cheering up along with a big dose of girl power that only a track like “Independent Women” could deliver. Bey, please get your ladies in “Formation” and make our ‘90s dreams come true.