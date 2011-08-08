Desperate Housewives Will End After Season Eight

ABC announced on Sunday that Desperate Housewives will end its run in May, after eight seasons. "This season of #DesperateHousewives will be the last. We will miss those ladies on Wisteria Lane but can't wait to see the final season!" the network tweeted. The show, which debuted in 2004, brought superstardom to leading ladies Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross. "I hope Desperate Housewives never ends. I love this job. It's so fulfilling," Longoria told InStyle in her July cover issue. Will you tune in to the final season of Desperate Housewives? Tell us in the comments!

MORE:• InStyle's July Cover Girl: Eva Longoria• Try on Eva's Hairstyle