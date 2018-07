DavidBartonGym held its 8th annual Toys for Tots party Monday night, and two of our favorite designers, Narciso Rodriguez and Marc Jacobs, came out to help make the holidays a little brighter for needy children. The unwrapped toys collected from the party will be donated to hospitals and shelters in lower Manhattan. As for the bare teddies they were holding, we can't help but wonder what kind of creature couture these two could dream up!

— Joyann King