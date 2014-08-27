Designers to Know: Louisa & Pookie Burch of Trademark

When thinking of names for their label, sisters Louisa and Pookie Burch (pictured below) wanted to evoke the qualities of classic sportswear: simplicity and timelessness. Nothing is more straightforward than Trademark, which takes wardrobe staples and streamlines them to look sharper. "We think about functionality," says Pookie. "I have nostalgia for clothes that make you look pulled together."

Courtesy Trademark

Their father is C. Wonder founder Chris Burch (designer Tory Burch is their former step-mother), so of course Trademark launched with a bang: a sophisticated e-commerce system and its first store opening soon in New York's SoHo district. Read on to shop a few of our favorite styles!

DYAD PHOTOGRAPHY (5)

