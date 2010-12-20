Designers Do Holiday Cards, Usher's Extra-Special Watch Face, and More!

1. See the holiday cards that Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry and Chris Benz sent around—they're so chic! [Elle]2. Usher purchased a custom Tiret watch with his face on it for $250,000. Got to make it to the club on time, of course. [Luxist]3. Stéphane Rolland, who has designed for Rihanna and Beyoncé, will get a runway retrospective at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. [WWD]4. Ready your paddles! The white suit John Lennon wore on the Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover will be auctioned off next month. [AP]5. Designer Erdem Moralioglu (a Carey Mulligan and Lea Michele favorite) released his first ever pre-fall line. [Rock The Trend]6. Liberty of London and Nike teamed up to create a super-cute line of sneakers featuring the store's signature floral print. [Nitrolicious]