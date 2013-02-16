The Designer Who Loves to Dress Kate Bosworth and Rachel Bilson Is...

Parisian designer Vanessa Bruno loves dressing American women! Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth (who modeled in one of Bruno's campaign videos) are both big fans of Bruno's feminine, classically French clothes and accessories, and the adoration is mutual. "[Rachel] is a fantastic girl. Love her," Bruno told InStyle.com at the grand opening of her New York popup shop. "I think they all capture this very chic, Parisian, easy-going [attitude]—but I still have a little twist of American girl in a chic, easy way. They catch it very well." Bruno also told us that Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson were recently spotted shopping in her Paris and Los Angeles boutiques. Luckily, if you're not near a store, you can find her clothes on net-a-porter.com, otteny.com, and farfetch.com. Tres chic!

