Designer Q&A: Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity?

If you had to pick your favorite celebrity, who would you choose? In celebration of New York Fashion Week—which starts tomorrow!—we quizzed a few of our favorite designers to find out who gets them starry-eyed. Betsey Johnson selected Katy Perry, deeming her a “Bubblegum Burlesque Bombshell Babe,” as well as Lady Gaga, who she calls “Kickass Killer Cult Classic.” Click through to see more designers’ inspirational—and sometimes surprising—answers.

MORE:• Designers Sketch Spring 2012 Collections • Celebrities: My First Fashion Show Was...• Front Row Star Favorites