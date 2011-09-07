Designer Q&A: Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity?

Getty Images (2); Sipa
InStyle Staff
Sep 07, 2011 @ 11:10 am

If you had to pick your favorite celebrity, who would you choose? In celebration of New York Fashion Week—which starts tomorrow!—we quizzed a few of our favorite designers to find out who gets them starry-eyed. Betsey Johnson selected Katy Perry, deeming her a “Bubblegum Burlesque Bombshell Babe,” as well as Lady Gaga, who she calls “Kickass Killer Cult Classic.” Click through to see more designers’ inspirational—and sometimes surprising—answers. 

MORE:• Designers Sketch Spring 2012 Collections • Celebrities: My First Fashion Show Was...Front Row Star Favorites 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!