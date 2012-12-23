Designer Items We're Obsessed With This Week

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. Selections include Mallary Mark’s unique gold and diamond minaret ring, carmel cashmere gloves by Hermès, and this brightly patterned silk-chiffon Oscar de la Renta dress. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

