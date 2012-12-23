Designer Items We're Obsessed With This Week

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Dec 23, 2012 @ 12:00 pm

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. Selections include Mallary Mark’s unique gold and diamond minaret ring, carmel cashmere gloves by Hermès, and this brightly patterned silk-chiffon Oscar de la Renta dress. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

MORE:• Last Week’s Designer ObsessionsRunway Looks We Love: Oscar de la RentaLadies Who Love Hermès

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!