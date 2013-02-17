Designer Items We’re Obsessed With This Week!

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. This white Dior rosette bag, Solange's flaming heart ring, and these fierce scarlet and white Cassadei for Prabal Gurung wedges all got us excited. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

