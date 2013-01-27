Designer Items We’re Obsessed With This Week

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. This sparkling Marc Jacobs skirt, Barbara Bui's Mama clutch, and Nicholas Kirkwood's graphic pumps all got us excited. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

MORE:• Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs• Vuitton on the Runway• Michael Phelps for Louis Vuitton