Designer Items We’re Obsessed With This Week

Courtesy (3)
InStyle Staff
Jan 20, 2013 @ 10:30 am

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. Selections include Judy Geib’s emerald and amethyst cuff, a metallic bead embroidered blazer by Emilio Pucci, and these black jade, diamond, and platinum Erica Courtney earrings. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

MORE:• Emily Blunt’s Nude Pucci Number• Favorite InStyle Instagrams• Stars Who Love Pucci

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!