Designer Items We’re Obsessed With This Week

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. Selections include Judy Geib’s emerald and amethyst cuff, a metallic bead embroidered blazer by Emilio Pucci, and these black jade, diamond, and platinum Erica Courtney earrings. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

