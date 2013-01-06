Designer Items We’re Obsessed With This Week

What are InStyle editors lusting after right now? From bags to shoes to jewelry—check out top picks from Randy Miller (an editor in our fashion department) and Marion Fasel (contributing fine jewelry editor) for our We’re Obsessed List. Selections include Lanvin’s eagle-embellished braided leather belt, a globe clutch by Diane von Furstenberg, and these brightly jeweled raffia flats by Dolce & Gabbana. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s favorites—if money was no object, of course.

