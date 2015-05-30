Hurry Up! Nordstrom’s Half-Year Sale is Almost Over—These are the Items You Need to Buy Now

Listen up ladies: Nordstrom's irresistible half-yearly sale ends on Sunday. Even though the shopping event is coming to a close, that doesn't mean that amazing finds are far and few between—in fact, it's quite the opposite. Designer goodies from 3.1 Phillip Lim, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, and more are up to 40% off. When we took a browse through the offerings, we found sneakers, dresses, statement heels and handbags, and more that will have you clicking "add to cart" in no time. Hurry up now, the sale is ending soon—and these are steals you don't want to miss out on.

Clothing (above)

Shop it: Free People colorblock stripe button front, $59 (originally $98); nordstrom.com. Helmut Lang strapless dress, $216 (originally $360); nordstrom.com. Rag & Bone sleevless blazer, $198 (originally $495); nordstrom.com. Prabal Gurung skirt, $417 (originally $695); nordstrom.com. Theory laser cut leather tank, $387 (originally $645); nordstrom.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim belted fit-and-flare dress, $417 (originally $695); nordstrom.com. Rachel Zoe wide leg crops, $195 (originally $325); nordstrom.com.

Shoes

Shop it: Vince slip-on sneakers, $168 (originally $250); nordstrom.com. Prada double ankle strap sandals, $372 (originally $620); nordstrom.com. Tory Burch two-tone sandal, $218 (originally $375); nordstrom.com.

Handbags

Shop it: Michael Kors two-tone bag, $330 (originally $550); nordstrom.com. Loeffler Randall stripe raffia clutch, $177 (originally $295); nordstrom.com. Alexander Wang embossed leather shoulder bag, $712 (originally $1,095); nordstrom.com.

