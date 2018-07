Julie Haus knows the value of a good laugh—her latest lineup is a nod to the master of silly, Charlie Chaplin. "The silhouettes mimic Chaplin's style in a modern, androgynous way," said Haus. The designer mixed her signature girly separates with paper bag trousers, topcoats and quirky hats (by milliner-to-watch Gigi Burris) for a sugary-sweet take on tomboy.