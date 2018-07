For her Spring 2010 collection Diane von Furstenberg went back in time—ancient times where crowns of leaves were the headband du jour. "For this collection I went to antiquity. I always loved the Pre-Raphaelite paintings. So we have lots and lots of draping, but my girl is the cool girl, the young girl, so she wears all this draping with tee shirts and jackets so it has an effortlessness," she said before her show yesterday.