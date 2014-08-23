Designer Alert! Misha Nonoo Is Getting Her Own Aldo Collection

Ever since award-winning British designer Misha Nonoo debuted her brand Nonoo at New York Fashion Week three years ago, she's all that everyone talks about. (Her A-list fan base includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Pippa Middleton). With NYFW rapidly approaching, Nonoo has timed her latest venture to her spring/summer 2015 show, slated for 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5—a first-ever collaboration with shoe brand Aldo as part of Aldo Rise (a program that recognizes and celebrates rising talent).

"The most thrilling aspect was considering a look as a whole and being able to design from head to toe," the designer said. "To witness our design details transform into curated collectibles has been a rewarding experience."

The Misha Nonoo x Aldo Rise collection, which comprises both footwear and handbags, gets artsy. The designer was inspired by "the romantic tension illustrated in Dustin Yellin's three-dimensional psychogeography glass collage series."

"For this stiletto silhouette (above), we used multiple fine straps that overlap and wrap around the foot to showcase a controlled chaos," Nonoo said. "This design speaks to my signature; creating a juxtaposition between my heritage and contemporary art and culture."

It's that signature aesthetic that caught Aldo's attention. Douglas Bensadoun, Chief Creative Officer for Aldo, described it best: "The most daring fashion can sometimes be rather quiet—not showy or 'out there' but decidedly confident and on point."

The result? Versatile pieces that are at once both modern and soft, elevated and accessible, and can be worn day and night. And thanks to the partnership with Aldo, Nonoo can bring her designs to the masses.

Stars are fans of Aldo, too! Take a look at which celebs have stepped into Aldo footwear.