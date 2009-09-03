Design Your Own Azzaro Gown

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of Azzaro
Joyann King
Sep 03, 2009 @ 9:45 am

Couture just got personal. Azzaro, the label responsible for Anne Hathaway's white-hot red carpet moment, is offering a custom design service where you can mix and match the details of 12 dresses, including looks from the latest collection, plus iconic styles. Your custom design will be delivered to you with a personalized satin label plus a frame-worthy sketch. "The elements are created exclusively to ensure no one else will have an identical dress," Azzaro CEO Nathalie Franson told WWD. Look for the Azzaro Couture service this month on net-a-porter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!