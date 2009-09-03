Design Your Own Azzaro Gown

Couture just got personal. Azzaro, the label responsible for Anne Hathaway's white-hot red carpet moment, is offering a custom design service where you can mix and match the details of 12 dresses, including looks from the latest collection, plus iconic styles. Your custom design will be delivered to you with a personalized satin label plus a frame-worthy sketch. "The elements are created exclusively to ensure no one else will have an identical dress," Azzaro CEO Nathalie Franson told WWD. Look for the Azzaro Couture service this month on net-a-porter.com.