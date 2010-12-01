Derek Lam Wants to Dress Natalie Portman for the Oscars

Oscar buzz is building around Natalie Portman's intense portrayal of a young ballerina driven to the edge in Black Swan, and if she does score a nomination, designer Derek Lam is at the ready. “I’ve dressed her for the carpet before,” he told us at the recent Tod’s lunch benefiting the Museum of Contemporary Art. (The Closer premiere, shown left, was one of those occasions.) “When she pops up on the screen or on the red carpet, she looks like such a superstar,” the designer continued. “She’s complimented me a few times. She said, ‘I’ve never felt more beautiful.’ Maybe she says that to everybody, right?” Aw, Derek, don’t be so bashful!

—With reporting by Lindzi Scharf