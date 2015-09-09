You'll Want to Wear Every Item in Derek Lam's New Line for Athleta—Even If You're Not Hitting the Gym

Here's a reason to snap a quick locker room selfie: Derek Lam has teamed up with Athleta for a bold line of high-performance apparel. Perfect for every activity from jogging to Pilates, Lam designed the collection (prices range from $64 to $498) with function in mind. But if you can't even remember the last time you saw the inside of a gym, fear not. The athleisure-inspired pieces are meant to keep you looking cool for no matter where your Saturday afternoon takes you. "I wanted to make something easy, comfortable, and practical," Lam told InStyle. "You could even throw it on for lunch." We asked the designer to dish on our favorite features.

The colors are ultra slimming

"The white panels are meant to give the illusion of a slimming effect," says Lam. "The lines are inspired by the color-blocking theme in my 10 Crosby collection."

The separates are made to be mixed and matched

"I wanted to give our customers options on how to wear the clothes, whether as two pieces already styled to go together or as separates," he explains.

You can multipurpose every piece

"The capris are good for high- or low-impact activities," says Lam. "The crop top has full support so you can do anything from running to yoga in it." And in case you were wondering how he feels about crop tops at the gym? "Be sure to wear them with high-waisted leggings so you're only showing a sliver of skin."

