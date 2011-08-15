Derek Hough Returns to Dancing With the Stars!

Three-time Dancing With The Stars champion Derek Hough will be back for the show's thirteenth season! Hough, who has partnered with Nicole Scherzinger, Brooke Burke and most recently Jennifer Grey, is excited to get back on the dance floor. "It was good for me to take a season off and see what he audience sees. It gave me a new boost and inspiration to want to do some great things," he told People.com. The next cast will be announced August 29th, with the premiere airing on ABC September 19th. Click through to see Hough's most memorable costumes, and tell us: Who do you think his new partner will be? Leave your predictions in the comments!

