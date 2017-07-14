Derek Hough Says Sister Julianne Is the Best Version of Herself with Husband Brooks Laich

If you haven't seen the gorgeous pictures from Julianne Hough's Idaho wedding to Brooks Laich last weekend, then take a few minutes today to indulge in the beauty.

As a red carpet style star, Hough did not disappoint when it came to the momentous occasion. Naturally, older brother Derek Hough was in attendance and he cannot stop gushing about the day and the newlyweds.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

"[Laich] is just a great guy," the actor and dancer stated in an E! News interview from Thursday. "I said to him, 'I've known Julianne my entire life. I've seen every phase she's gone through.' I've seen all the different versions of herself trying to figure out who she is and by far this is the best version of her and it's because of him." How sweet!

"He's definitely brought it [out] of her," Hough continued. "I'm so happy for them." And so are we!

Of course, now everyone is wondering when he will propose to girlfriend Hayley Erbert. He admitted they're not ready to discuss that yet, but that his sister will definitely have a big hand in his nuptials—whenever he does decide to tie the knot.

"I'm just gonna elope in Vegas because I'm never going to be able to compete with this amazing wedding," Hough joked. "Julianne's definitely planning [my wedding] because [hers] was incredible."

Wishing my little sister @juleshough an awesome Bachelorette weekend. Can't believe you're getting married this summer. So happy for you, and I can't wait to call @brookslaich my brother. A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

Until that happens, we'll be watching Hough on NBC's TV show World of Dance on Tuesdays.