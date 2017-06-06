Derek Hough Once Accidentally Stepped on Jennifer Lopez's HAIR

While Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough are friendly as fellow judges on the NBC series World of Dance, things between them haven't always been sunshine and roses. As skilled dancers, you'd expect both of them to know how to cut a rug every once and awhile, but Hough revealed in an interview with Today that when he danced with Lopez, he seriously stumbled.

"We were salsa dancing one night and I dipped her and I stepped on her hair," he said. "And I pulled her up and ripped hair right out of her head. So it wasn't a cool moment. It wasn't slick."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Not slick, indeed. While we're sure that Lopez likely took the snafu in stride, the cringeworthy moment still makes us clutch our hair in sympathy. The pair seem to have left the incident in the past, though, and they can be seen together alongside Jenna Dewan Tatum and Ne-Yo on the show.

But still, leave it to these two professionals to bring a whole new meaning to the phrase "no pain, no gain."