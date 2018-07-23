Dennis Quaid Couldn't Deal With Meg Ryan's Career Success During Their Marriage

The ‘90s gave us everything and more (but also Moore, as in Demi): Scrunchies, tattoo chokers, and iconic former celebrity couples like Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

Ryan, 56, and Quaid, 64, starred in two films together (Innerspace and D.O.A.) before tying the knot in 1991—they released their third film together, Flesh and Bone, in 1993.

They were young, beautiful, and wildly famous, but, in a recent interview with Today’s Megyn Kelly, Quaid explained that celebrity contributed to the ultimate end of their marriage in 2001.

The relationship, which Quaid describes as the most successful of his life, was derailed in part by his admitted jealousy of Ryan, whose 1993 rom-com Sleepless In Seattle catapulted her to new levels of fame.

“When we met, you know, I was the big deal and then my career [came to a halt],” Quaid says, mimicking the sound of a car slamming on its brakes. “We’d go out on the streets of New York and it would be like ‘Meg! Meg!’” he says of the press, “and I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn’t think I was that small … but I was.”

Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Despite the difficulty of that time, the experience wasn’t without its merits. “It was a growth opportunity,” he told Kelly, “I learned from that.” Quaid finalized the divorce from his third wife (he was married to P.J. Soles before Ryan), Kimberly Quaid, in April.

RELATED: Meg Ryan Pens an Essay on One of Her Best Assets: "It's Funny Having Famous Hair"

Quaid also touched on his cocaine addiction during the interview, revealing that he used the drug on an almost daily basis during the '80s. “I had one of those white light experiences that night where I kind of realized I was going to be dead in five years if I didn’t change my ways. The next day I was in rehab," he said.

Today, Quaid is set to star as the titular lead in the Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan, while Ryan is attached to an upcoming series called Picture Paris.

The former couple’s 26-year-old son, Jack, is finding his way in Hollywood as well. Following a stint on the short-lived HBO series Vinyl, he's expected to star in Evan Goldberg’s 2019 CIA/superhero series The Boys alongside Karl Urban and Elisabeth Shue.

We do parties. A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:02pm PDT