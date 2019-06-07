Dennis Quaid Is Dating a 26-Year-Old PhD Student

It looks like Dennis Quaid has a new woman in his life.

The 65-year-old Dog’s Journey star is dating 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie, People confirms. The duo, who have been together for “the past few months,” were spotted outside Craig’s in West Hollywood last month, buoying speculation that Quaid and girlfriend of two years Santa Auzina, 32, had split.

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It's unclear how Quaid and Savoie met, but this isn’t her first time dating a celebrity. People reports that the business student dated Entourage star Jeremy Piven while an undergrad at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. — but a high-profile romance hardly distracted her from her studies, she graduated in three years (as valedictorian).

Savoie went on to get her Master’s in Accounting at the University of Notre Dame (where she graduated Magna Cum Laude, natch) and is currently studying at Red McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. She’s also a certified lifeguard and yoga instructor, by the way.

RELATED: Meg Ryan Accused Dennis Quaid of Cheating Eight Years After Their Marriage Ended

Quaid, who’s been married three times, shares three children with two of his ex-wives — he and Meg Ryan share 27-year-old actor son Jack Quaid, while he and real estate broker ex Kimberly Quaid share twins Thomas and Zoe, both 11.