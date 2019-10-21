Dennis Quaid Is Engaged to 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid is off the market. Extra confirmed that the 65-year-old actor is engaged to girlfriend Laura Savoie, 26, after popping the question in Hawaii over the weekend.

“I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private,” Dennis told the outlet. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.” (Romance doesn't always have to be graceful!)

He added that the proposal was "kind of spontaneous" and "very much a surprise."

Image zoom Marco Garcia/Getty Images

The pair has apparently been together for a better part of the year, though their relationship was first reported in June. Previously, Quaid dated Santa Auzina, 32, for two years, and they split at the end of 2018. The actor has also been married three times, to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan, and Kimberly Buffington.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Is Dating a 26-Year-Old PhD Student

According to her LinkedIn, Savoie is currently a PhD student at the University of Texas at Austin, where she's pursuing a doctorate in philosophy. She attended Pepperdine University for undergrad (where she was reported to have been dating Jeremy Piven) and later received a masters in accounting from the University of Notre Dame.