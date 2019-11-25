Dennis Quaid Defended the 39-Year Age Gap Between Him and Fiancée Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid doesn't get what all the fuss is about.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor, 65, defended his relationship with fiancée Laura Savoie, 26, and more specifically, their 39-year age gap.

When asked about the shock and awe surrounding his engagement given Savoie's age, Quaid replied, "That was really a laugh." And not even the haters could bring him and Laura down. “No, it really doesn’t bother us,” he said. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry.

As for how their relationship came to be, Quaid adds that it's not like he went "out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed."

Quaid also maintained a sense of humor as he acknowledged the similarities between his real life and the plot of his 1996 film The Parent Trap, in which a 44-year-old single dad (Quaid) whose engagement to a blonde 26-year-old (Elaine Hendrix) is sabotaged by 11-year-old twins (Lindsay Lohan). Oh, and for the record, he also insisted that he found Hendrix's viral tweet about the situation, which read, "watch out for those twins," hilarious.

All in all, he concluded that his relationship is what it is. "You have no control over who you fall in love with," he said. "I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Quaid was first married to P.J. Soles, and then to Meg Ryan, with whom he shares 27-year-old son Jack. He shares 11-year-old twins with his third wife, Kimberly Buffington. Before Savoie, the actor was linked to Santa Auzina.

Though he didn't reveal an exact date for his upcoming nuptials, he said he believes weddings should take place within a year of the proposal. And the kicker? Quaid said he and Savoie recently visited the Staglin Family Vineyard — where The Parent Trap was filmed — and they offered to host his wedding. In the words of Elaine, we just hope he keeps an eye on his twins.