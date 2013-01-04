Denmark's Princess Mary's Fancy New Year's Wardrobe

New Year’s week has some very fancy customs for the royals in Denmark! Every year, Her Royal Highness Queen Margrethe hosts the Annual New Year’s Eve Levee at the Christiansborg Palace in the capital city of Copenhagen, a centuries-old tradition that honors and celebrates officers from the nation’s Defence and Danish Emergency management agency. Her eldest son and heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik attended (he is a member), which means—Princess sighting!—his wife Crown Princess Mary did, too. The Australian-born Mary dressed formally for both appearances—first in a brocade gray gown with matching cropped jacket for a ceremony on Thursday, and a light pink tulle dress with a brown velvet blazer for another celebration today. Brava, Danes!

