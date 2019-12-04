Denise Richards Shared a Rare Photo of Her Lookalike Daughters

Denise Richards and her family are getting into the holiday spirit.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a holiday card photo featuring her husband Aaron Phypers and daughters, Eloise Joni, 8, Lola Rose, 14, and Sam, 15.

"Excited to show everyone our 2019 holiday card from my very favorite place for photo cards, @SimplytoImpress!" she wrote. "Very blessed to call this family mine."

The holiday card photo shows the family in matching jeans and white shirts, with Lola and Sam looking just like their mother — right down to the eyebrows and long, flowing hair.

Richards, 48, shares Lola and Sam with ex Charlie Sheen, 54. She also recently revealed that Phypers will be adopting Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

"He’s amazing with my daughters and he’s adopting my youngest so it’s really great," she said during an interview on The Talk in May.

Richards and Phypers, 47, began dating in 2017, got engaged last year, and married just two days after their engagement was announced in an intimate Malibu ceremony.